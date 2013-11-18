Sulphur helps out community volunteer - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur helps out community volunteer

Henry Chargois Henry Chargois
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

The Chargois family in Sulphur spends Sunday night huddled around the family television watching football. The head of the family, Henry, says he's a sports lover.  

But it was his particular love of football that led him to join the "chain gang" at Sulphur High in the mid 1970s, a job he would continue for 38 years.

Working 38 years in a 50-year-old stadium, Henry saw lots change in Sulphur High athletics. Not just players and teams, but physical changes, too.

He said the community's decision to help give Sulphur High a new stadium is big step. 

The same community that turned out to vote for a new stadium also turned out to support Henry on Saturday as he faces a new battle with cancer. 

Henry's daughter-in-law, Rachel, said community support has been outstanding, estimating between 500 and 600 people who showed up to Saturday's benefit.

As he focuses on his health and figures out what door his new key to the city opens, he said he'll still be at Sulphur High football games, not moving the chains, but cheering on a Sulphur tradition in hopes of seeing the day the ideas of a new stadium comes into fruition.  

Copyright KPLC 2013. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly