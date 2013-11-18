Sulphur helps out community volunteer

The Chargois family in Sulphur spends Sunday night huddled around the family television watching football. The head of the family, Henry, says he's a sports lover.

But it was his particular love of football that led him to join the "chain gang" at Sulphur High in the mid 1970s, a job he would continue for 38 years.

Working 38 years in a 50-year-old stadium, Henry saw lots change in Sulphur High athletics. Not just players and teams, but physical changes, too.

He said the community's decision to help give Sulphur High a new stadium is big step.

The same community that turned out to vote for a new stadium also turned out to support Henry on Saturday as he faces a new battle with cancer.

Henry's daughter-in-law, Rachel, said community support has been outstanding, estimating between 500 and 600 people who showed up to Saturday's benefit.

As he focuses on his health and figures out what door his new key to the city opens, he said he'll still be at Sulphur High football games, not moving the chains, but cheering on a Sulphur tradition in hopes of seeing the day the ideas of a new stadium comes into fruition.

