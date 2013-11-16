Calcasieu school district voters reject school improvement tax

Voters in Calcasieu Parish's school district 34 rejected a 10-year, five mill property tax on Saturday.

The tax would have generated a little more than $1.5 million per year for upgrades to traffic solutions, technology and security.

Around 48 percent, or 697 voters, supported the proposal. Fifty-two percent, or 742 voters, cast votes against the tax.



Below is how the item appeared on Saturday's ballot:

School District No. 34 Proposition (Tax)

Shall School District No. 34 of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, levy and collect a special tax of five (5) mills for a period of ten (10) years beginning January 1, 2014, in excess of and in addition to other taxes levied by the District, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $1,576,068 for one entire year, for the purpose of acquiring, maintaining and/or improving lands for building sites and playgrounds, purchasing, erecting, enlarging and/or improving school buildings and other school related facilities within and for said School District, and acquiring the necessary equipment and furnishings therefor, title to which shall be in the public?

Also in Calcasieu:

Voters approved a 10-year, 6 mills property tax for Waterworks District 7 of Wards 4 and 6 for improvement and maintenance.

For it were 94 voters, or 78.99 percent.

Against it were 25 voters, or 21.01 percent.

Voters in Ward 5 Fire Protection District 1 approved a 6-mills, 10-year property tax for improvement and maintenance.

For it were 63 voters, or 78.75 percent.

Against it were 17 voters, or 21.25 percent.

