Voters approve tax proposal for Sulphur High stadium

Voters in Sulphur and Carlyss on Saturday favored a proposal to renovate Matt Walker Stadium at Sulphur High School.

Voting for the 20-year, $8 million bond issue were 1,686 voters, or 67.93 percent.

Against it were 796 voters, or 32.07 percent.

A proposal to rebuild the stadium failed by two votes earlier this year.

School system officials said the last time the stadium saw improvements was over four decades ago.

Officials said the bond issue would cost someone with a $150,000 home about $14.25 a year in property taxes.

Results are complete but unofficial from the Clerk of Court.



