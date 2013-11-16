Vernon voters approve tax items

The following are Saturday's election results in Vernon Parish. Results are complete but unofficial from the Clerk of Court's Office.



Vernon

Parishwide School Tax Proposition (Tax Continuation)

Shall the Parish of Vernon, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), through the Vernon Parish School Board, the governing authority of the Parish for school purposes, continue to levy an eight and twelve hundredths (8.12) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $1,080,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2015 and ending with the year 2024, for the purpose of giving additional support to the public elementary and secondary schools in the Parish, including paying the cost of operating and maintaining public school houses and buildings in the Parish, said millage to represent a ninety-five hundredths of a mill (.95) increase over the 7.17 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2014 pursuant to an election held on April 23, 2005?

For: 70.63 percent, or 813 voters

Against: 29.37 percent, or 338 voters

Ward One Wardwide School District No. 162 Proposition (Tax Renewal)

Shall Ward One Wardwide School District No. 162 of Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a thirteen and three hundredths (13.03) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $788,300 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2015 and ending with the year 2024, for the purpose of giving additional support to the public elementary and secondary schools in the District, including paying the cost of operating and maintaining public school houses and buildings in the District?

For: 70.42 percent, or 219 voters

Against: 29.58 percent, or 92 voters

Orange School District No. 145 Proposition (Tax Renewal)

Shall Orange School District No. 145 of the Parish of Vernon, Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a thirteen and twenty-four hundredths (13.24) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $91,400 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2015 and ending with the year 2024, for the purpose of giving additional support to the public elementary and secondary schools in the District, including paying the cost of operating and maintaining public school houses and buildings in the District?

For: 54.67 percent, or 82 voters.

Against: 45.33 percent, or 68 voters.

Hornbeck School District No. 143 Proposition (Tax Continuation)

Shall Hornbeck School District No. 143 of the Parish of Vernon, Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a thirteen and eighty-three hundredths (13.83) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $40,800 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2015 and ending with the year 2024, for the purpose of giving additional support to the public elementary and secondary schools in the District, including paying the cost of operating and maintaining public school houses and buildings in the District, said millage to represent a fifty-one hundredths of a mill (.51) increase over the 13.32 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2014 pursuant to an election held on April 23, 2005?

For: 70.93 percent, or 61 voters.

Against: 29.07 percent, or 25 voters.





Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.