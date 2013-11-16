Leblanc wins Jennings City Council seat

There is a winner in the Jennings City Council, District D, race.

Anthony "Coach" Leblanc won over candidate Janet M. Jones.

Leblanc had 122 votes, or 53.28 percent in the race.

Jones had 107 votes, or 46.72 percent.

The results are complete but unofficial from the Clerk of Court's Office.

