Sulphur and Carlyss residents vote on Sulphur High stadium proposal

General elections were held Saturday for several Southwest Louisiana parishes including Calcasieu, Jeff Davis and Vernon. Some locals had no idea.

"I saw the advertisements over by W.W. Lewis Middle School," said Sulphur resident and voter Nancy Hair. "Other than that, I really didn't know about it."

But Sulphur and Carlyss was expected to have the biggest voting turnout with only one proposal; an $8 million bond for improvements to the Sulphur High School football stadium.

"Sulphur is pretty tight about Sulphur High," said Hair. "I'm just hoping that they do turn out and they do vote the right way."

For some like Hair, they're for it. But she was one of few voters that were out. Calcasieu Registrar of Voters Angie Quienalty said voting turnout is low. At R.W. Vincent Elementary in Sulphur, only 100 residents came in and voted out of 2,000 registered voters at noon. Voting started at 7 a.m.

When we spoke to Secretary of State Tom Schedler last month, he said early voting then had only brought out about 26,000 voters statewide.

Sulphur locals still came in and cast their vote.

"Sulphur's a pretty tight community," said Hair. "I graduated from Sulphur High so, naturally, I'm all for it."

Lea Langley, who cast her vote with her mother, said she feels Sulphur High needs this.

"I just want what's best for Sulphur High School," said Langley. "That's what I want and I know many people have many different opinions. I just want what is best for Sulphur High School because we need that."

For election results, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.