Troopers make methamphetamine arrest in Sulphur

A Sulphur man was booked Friday on charges of distribution of methamphetamine.

According to a news release from Louisiana State Police, Troop D, 32-year-old Christopher Guillotte was arrested following an investigation into his alleged drug activity.

Troopers say Guillotte attempted to "elude arrest" by hiding at a home other than his own in Sulphur.

"Troopers developed intelligence as to where Guillotte was hiding and obtained a search warrant for the residence," the release states. "Based on threatening comments Guillotte made toward police, as well as his statement that he was not going back to jail, the Louisiana State Police SWAT Team participated in the service of the warrant. Guillotte was arrested without incident."

Guillotte was booked on three counts of distribution of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine) and was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.

