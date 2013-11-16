Four acres of bargain hunting: Flea Fest commences

In April, the Lake Charles Flea Fest drew in over 10,000 people.

This weekend, organizers hope it's even bigger.

Bargain hunters scoured the Burton Coliseum Ag Barn on Saturday for deals of a lifetime.

"You'd be surprised at the stuff you can find out here, cheap. I mean it's a good place to come, have a good time, eat, and spend money," said Tyrone Steptore.

Shoppers went booth to booth, some looking for specific items.

"I found a lot of stuff I like that I might get my mom to buy me, hopefully haha," said Abby Harrison.

Others browsed.

"I can always use some jewelry," said Candace Myers.

And there's over four acres to browse through which makes it any bargain hunters dream.

Flea Fest Show Director, Lisa Sonnier said, "We had an April show, it's a semiannual event, and in April we had somewhere between 7,000-10,000 people. We don't know the exact count and we expect more in this show, so we're excited."

Organizers say over 200 vendors' set-up shop – that's double what they had in April.

Joe Ewing, with JR's Army Surplus, said this is his second time at Flea Fest, "We actually got to make the first one and we had a great show and we're very happy to be back."

For other vendors, it was a new experience.

"We've been to others but this one's our first one for Flea Fest. We hope we sell out," said Lina Long of Baby's Local Honey.

And the goal is to bargain, whether it's for jewelry, antiques, furniture, decorations, or any other number of items.

Shopping wasn't just for the ladies, men also checked out the event and food.

And if you're worried about bringing your kids, Darrin Reeves says no problem, drop them off at his booth – the petting zoo.

"We wanted to bring this out to make an attraction for the kids. Parents can bring their children out and we kind of act as a babysitter for a little while, while the parents shop," said Reeves.

It's a perfect event to knock out those holiday gifts; you can even bring home a furry pet.

Sonnier said, "We just hope everybody comes out and has a great time, and hopefully just negotiate, get some good deals, and find those treasures!"

Just don't forget which entrance you came in, you could easily get lost.

The event continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



