Louisiana Spirits hosts grand opening celebration for Bayou Rum

Louisiana Spirits hosts grand opening celebration for Bayou Rum

LACASSINE, LA (KPLC) -

It has been a long time coming, but Louisiana Spirits is open for business.

The drinks didn't stop and neither did the fun at the grand opening celebration for Bayou Rum.

"We're here with friends and we're having a great time," said Marilyn Cox.

The rum is made with all Louisiana raw materials and Louisiana sugar cane is the main ingredient.

"You can go in the distillery and see how the rum is made," said Cox.

Bayou Rum was the main event, but the opening was also fun for all ages.

Music, food, kid's activities, tastings and cocktails were all featured. Tours were also given at the distillery.

And hundreds of people came out to celebrate what's being called another shot for Southwest Louisiana to attract more business.

"I think it will help very much and other people will probably come in and build," said Lee Landry.

Others said it's not just success here at home, but for the entire state.

"I think it will be great for Louisiana," said Cox. "It's right on I-10 and easy to get to."

And when it comes to the actual rum, it's a taste people seem to enjoy.

"It's great and I'm not even a rum drinker," said Pie Sonnier.

