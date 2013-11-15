Louisiana Spirits hosts grand opening for new distillery facility

It was the moment they were waiting for, the opening of a brand new facility; The Louisiana Spirits distillery.

Back in 2012, the company that would be the home of Bayou Rum announced its plan to open for rum production and guided tours. That plan is now a reality.

The Louisiana Spirits hosted a grand opening celebration for their new facility in Lacassine. Guests included officials from the state including Senator Dan Morrish who says he has plenty of faith in the creators of the distillery.

"They know more about the law and how to make this work in Louisiana than I know," said Sen. Morrish. "They've done their homework."

Senator Morrish was one of many officials to stop by the event. Lieutenant Governor Jay Dardenne says with the major economic boost set to hit Southwest Louisiana soon, the opening couldn't have come at a better time.

"To add this dimension to the Jeff Davis economy and the Southwest Louisiana economy at a time where we're looking for unprecedented growth in this are in the next 5 to 10 years," said Lt. Gov. Dardenne. "These gentlemen and their team have created a new destination for Louisiana."

The destination is a sight to see. The 18,000 square ft. facility features a viewing gallery, set to celebrate the state's historic role as a sugar cane producer. It's also equipped with a tasting bar and a gift shop. President of Louisiana Spirits Trey Litel says he couldn't have done it with a little help.

"The spirit of the people of Louisiana and how they've reacted to what we're doing and how everybody wants to chip in and help, it's just been amazing," said Litel. "It's amazing to see that the community is so excited about what we're doing."

Let's not forget about the rum. Louisiana Spirit's own Bayou Rum Silver is a featured in a signature cocktail called "The Breeze." The cocktail was recently voted one of the top 10 cocktails in a recent cocktail festival in New Orleans.

President Litel says the ultimate goal is to sell the home-grown rum nationwide. He also hopes to go into the export business.

