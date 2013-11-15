One booked in armed robbery of Lake Charles barber shop, second suspect sought

Lake Charles Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Lake Charles barber shop.

According to Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, it happened around 6 p.m. Thursday at Nero's Barber Shop at 2509 Poe Street.

Witnesses say two black males entered the barber shop and pointed guns at the three people inside.

The suspects then ordered all three to empty their pockets, Kraus said. The men obtained an undetermined amount of cash and fled the scene.

Kraus said the men then fired several rounds into the barber shop, however, no injuries were reported.

Kraus said during the course of the investigation, one of the suspects was identified as Kevin Jaquelle Hill, aka "Butter." He was located on Knapp Street and later booked on charges of armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm and illegal use of dangerous instrumentalities (discharging a firearm.)

Kraus said officers searched Hill's home and found several firearms.

Hill's bond was set at $80,000.

The investigation continues.

