Former teacher addresses obscenity charge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Former teacher addresses obscenity charge

Jacqueline Fruge (Source: Eunice Police Department) Jacqueline Fruge (Source: Eunice Police Department)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A multi-vehicle accident on I-10 eastbound over the Atchafalaya Basin is causing quite a traffic nightmare this morning. It's about five miles east of Whiskey Bay. That roadway is completely blocked at this time. Check out the situation on this LIVE TRAFFIC CAM.

A former area high school teacher accused of sending sexually explicit pictures of herself to a student makes a plea to an obscenity charge. You can read more about this case HERE.

A 14-year-old gets arrested for allegedly assaulting a local teacher.

Area river pilots will get a nearly 14 percent pay raise in the new year.

Also today, we'll show you how some women are taking the phrase "beauty is pain" to a whole new level.

Plus, a Virginia woman has had a pet bird for over 20 years and today we'll find out how she almost lost her wedding ring while changing his diaper!

In weather, we started the day about 20 degrees warmer today with cloudy skies. Ben says expect some sunshine later in the day with highs in the lower to mid 70s. Will that warmer weather carry over into the weekend? Find out during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great weekend!

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

