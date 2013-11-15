Eunice teacher pleads not guilty in 'sexting' case

OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) - A former Eunice High teacher accused of sending sexually explicit photographs of herself to a student while still employed at the school pleaded not guilty to an obscenity charge.

The Advocate reports neither Jacqueline Fruge, who resigned in 2012, nor her attorney, Laura Rougeou, appeared before state District Judge Ellis Daigle for the scheduled arraignment.

Daigle said Fruge notified the court ahead of time that she intended to enter a not guilty plea.

Police say Fruge was booked last year after allegedly sending images of herself electronically to a male student.

The police also said that students alerted other faculty members and Eunice High administrators about the alleged photos sent by Fruge, but no action was taken by the school.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

