Website posts another fake article about DeQuincy

"The National Report," a spoof-news website, has once again posted a fake article about DeQuincy.

The latest one is about a DeQuincy man who stopped a robbery by quoting the movie Pulp Fiction.

The website has featured DeQuincy several times before. Its article, which said that the town banned "twerking," went viral online.

DeQuincy Mayor Lawrence Henagan has said that the reports are "baloney" and are a nuisance.

"We laughed about it a couple of times but enough is enough," Henagan told KPLC earlier this year.

