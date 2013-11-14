Jeff Davis School Board moves into new media center

Jeff Davis School Board officials have finally opened the Educational Media Center at their new location at 720 Plaquemine Street in Jennings.

Superintendent Brian Lejeune said the move has been three years in the making.

"It took a lot with making sure this building was ready to be moved in and then actually moving everything here and getting it up to code," Lejeune said.

The Educational Media Center is a one-stop shop were parents and teachers will be able to utilize supplemental educational materials like books, videos, graphics and games to help their children in and out of the traditional education setting.

The center is also home to a production lab where teachers can have things printed and students can get resources like laminated papers, construction paper and cardboard for projects.

The center houses the districts title one program.

Director of federal programs, Elizabeth Compton, said she's excited to be in the new space.

"We kind of felt like Moses, they kept leading us to the promised land and now we're finally here," she said.

"I think because we're a supplemental resource center, we'll be able to provide additional resources that parents and teachers can't get elsewhere," Compton added.

