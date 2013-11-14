Man accused in toddler’s death in Allen bonds out of jail - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Man accused in toddler’s death in Allen bonds out of jail

Bobby Davis Jr. (Source: Allen Parish Sheriff's Office) Bobby Davis Jr. (Source: Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)
ALLEN PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Bobby Davis Jr., the man accused in the April death of an Allen Parish toddler, has bonded out of the parish jail, according to authorities.

Davis is charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Tatiana Holyfield.

Authorities say Davis was the live-in boyfriend of the child's mother, Brandi Holyfield.

According to Allen Parish Sheriff's officials, Brandi Holyfield left the child alone with Bobby Davis Jr. Officials said Tatiana had third-degree burns on her back from a space heater and had numerous cuts and bruises on her body.

Brandi Holyfield is also charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in the case.

According to Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert, Holyfield's bond was reduced to $100,000. He bonded out of jail on Thursday afternoon.

Brandi Holyfield remains in custody.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

