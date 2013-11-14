Man accused in toddler’s death in Allen bonds out of jail

Bobby Davis Jr., the man accused in the April death of an Allen Parish toddler, has bonded out of the parish jail, according to authorities.

Davis is charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Tatiana Holyfield.

Authorities say Davis was the live-in boyfriend of the child's mother, Brandi Holyfield.

According to Allen Parish Sheriff's officials, Brandi Holyfield left the child alone with Bobby Davis Jr. Officials said Tatiana had third-degree burns on her back from a space heater and had numerous cuts and bruises on her body.

Brandi Holyfield is also charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in the case.

According to Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert, Holyfield's bond was reduced to $100,000. He bonded out of jail on Thursday afternoon.

Brandi Holyfield remains in custody.

