Touchdown Live: Week 11 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Touchdown Live: Week 11

Here are the Friday night scores:

 

South Lafourche - 16

Barbe - 42, FINAL

 

Woodlawn - 0

DeRidder - 31, FINAL

 

Lutcher - 28

LaGrange - 32, FINAL

 

Washington-Marion - 12

Plaquemine - 28, FINAL

 

Jena - 14

Jennings - 37, FINAL

 

Donaldsonville - 32

South Beauregard - 21, FINAL

 

St. Louis - 10

University Lab - 45, FINAL

 

Hamilton Christian - 7

Delhi Charter - 12, FINAL

 

Franklin - 6

Westlake - 13, FINAL

 

North Webster - 38

Iowa - 20, FINAL

 

Istrouma - 0

Kinder - 41, FINAL

 

Jonesboro-Hodge - 16

Welsh - 42, FINAL

 

General Trass - 14

Vinton - 49, FINAL

 

Pine - 50

Rosepine - 51, FINAL

 

Delhi - 29

Merryville - 20, FINAL

 

St. James - 47

Lake Arthur - 23, FINAL

 

Pickering - 27

Springfield - 35, FINAL

 

Oakdale - 47

G.W. Carver - 56, FINAL

 

DeQuincy - 28

Loreauville - 63, FINAL

 

Grand Lake - 6

LaSalle - 38, FINAL

 

Northwood-Lena - 10

Oberlin - 34, FINAL

 

Logansport - 47

Elton - 52, FINAL

 

South Cameron - 7

Block - 42, FINAL

 

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly