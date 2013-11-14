Former Jennings police chief pleads guilty to malfeasance

A former Jennings police officer has been arrested, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police, Troop D.

Johnny Lassiter, the former police chief of Jennings, has pleaded guilty to two counts of malfeasance in office, according to Jeff Davis District Attorney Michael Cassidy.

Lassiter made his guilty plea Thursday morning in 31st Judicial District Court.

Cassidy says the maximum penalty Lassiter faces is five years in prison and $5,000 for each count.

Judge Ronald Cox presided after District Judge Steve Gunnell recused himself.

Cassidy says Lassiter was allowed to remain free on his same bond as long as he continues receiving his medical treatment.

Lassiter is represented by Lake Charles attorney, Robert Sheffield.

