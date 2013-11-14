SWLA Continuum of Care’s winter drive underway

The Southwest Louisiana Continuum of Care held its second annual "Winter Drive-By" event to help local low income families and the homeless.

The event was held at the Allen August Annex Building in Lake Charles.

This year, the Continuum of Care wanted to get away from giving out traditional food and clothes and give out harder-to-come-by items like hand sanitizer, washcloths and soaps.

All of the items were donated by the public over the past month or so.

The people picking them up said they couldn't be more grateful.

The event will be held again on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

