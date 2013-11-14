CPSB training on new ID system - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSB training on new ID system

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Don't expect to walk into Frasch Elementary without identification come January.

"It gives us information about who's in and out and who's in our building rather than just coming up and signing a log," said Frasch Principal, Tony McCardle.

Calcasieu Parish School Board employees met up at Frasch to train on a new visitor management system.

While signing in with a paper and pen is common, some Calcasieu schools will soon require a driver's license.

The system is a new visitor tracking system that searches the national sex offender database.

"Once the license is scanned, it will cross match against all 50 states and will immediately alert the clerk if there are any issues," said Risk Manager for Calcasieu Parish School Board, Skylar Giardina.

If no issues, a badge is printed for the visitor.

"We're just becoming very proactive as administrators, teachers, and staff to keep students safe," said McCardle.

School board officials said it's not a matter of obtaining personal information, but a matter of keeping students safe.

Frasch Elementary, and five other schools in the district will test the systems after Christmas break.

Testing will end in May.  CPSB officials will then evaluate the programs and make a decision on the district-wide use of a visitor management system for the 2014-15 school year.

More from KPLC's Haley Rush on later editions.

