CPSB prepares for PARCC Assessment

It's called the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC).

It's a nationwide online test connected with Common Core that helps keep each state that participates on the same page.

PARCC also looks at how prepared a student is for college.

"We want to make sure we're on an equal playing field here, because all of our students always deserve the equal opportunity to learn and be successful and that's what's important to us," said Public Information Officer for the Calcasieu Parish School Board, Kirby Smith.

And with Louisiana on board, now districts across the state have to prepare for the new assessment that ditches the pencil and paper.

"We must be certain that our students are well-prepared technology-wise and that they can use it and access it," said St. John Elementary Principal, Sabrah Kingham.

For Calcasieu Parish, it's all about the bandwidth.

School board officials said during Thanksgiving break, the bandwidth is upgrading from 250 megabytes to one gigabyte.

"We're looking forward to having this new amount to really increase what we can do as a district," said Smith.

But it's not just the bandwidth, school board officials said they also have to get the technology that students use ready.

"You can give us all the bandwidth, but if each school doesn't have the right amount of computers or right amount of equipment necessary then we're really short changing our kids on that end," said Smith.

Which is where a District 34, 5 mill property tax comes in for South Lake Charles.

Part of the proposed tax goes to updated technology at certain schools.

"We're going to need upgrades to make sure all of our students have access to the technology in order to take the assessments online," said Kingham.

The proposed tax also goes to other technology needs and upgrades on security and traffic problems at schools.

Click here for full details on how much the proposed tax could cost and the exact upgrades for each school.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.