Lake Charles man celebrates 108th birthday

Frank Levingston Jr. celebrated his 108th birthday on Wednesday.

Born in 1905, he was one of seven children and has never married.

Cracking jokes, Frank spent his birthday with family members, who describe him as, "a man of many talents, very, very funny," said nephew Joseph Levingston.

Frank grew up in North Louisiana, moving to Lake Charles in the 1980s. He said his secret to a long life is, "hard work."

Frank said he had very little formal education, but served in the U.S. Army. His nephew confirms he's an expert shooter.

"He could take his rifle, sit in a chair, cross his leg, turn it on automatic and shoot feathers out of a chicken's tail while the chicken keep walking," Joseph laughed.

Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach also stopped by for a surprise visit.

"You are part of a very special generation of Americans that really sacrificed and did a lot for our country," said Roach.

He also presented a birthday plaque to Frank, stating he also may be the oldest World War II veteran, "at least in this area, if not in the country."

Frank joked he normally just gets cake for his birthday, so Wednesday's visit was special, "this year, actually is something quite new to me."

But family members said his service was not just to this country, it was also to them.

"We grew up on the poor side but he always looked out for family. He sacrificed himself to make sure his sisters and all children and brothers didn't go hungry," explained Joseph.

And because of that, Joseph said his uncle is an inspiration, "not only to the entire family, to the community he's in right now. And I've truthfully said after this celebration's over this year, he'll be an inspiration to people across this country and throughout the world."

Another birthday celebration is planned for Shreveport and is open to the public.

Shreveport Worship Celebration:

Dec. 8 at 8 a.m.

Fairfield United Methodist Church

4105 Linwood Avenue,

Shreveport, LA 71108

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.