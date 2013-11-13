Lake Charles man celebrates 108th birthday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles man celebrates 108th birthday

Frank Levingston Frank Levingston
Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach and Frank Levingston. Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach and Frank Levingston.
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Frank Levingston Jr. celebrated his 108th birthday on Wednesday.

Born in 1905, he was one of seven children and has never married.

Cracking jokes, Frank spent his birthday with family members, who describe him as, "a man of many talents, very, very funny," said nephew Joseph Levingston.

Frank grew up in North Louisiana, moving to Lake Charles in the 1980s. He said his secret to a long life is, "hard work."

Frank said he had very little formal education, but served in the U.S. Army. His nephew confirms he's an expert shooter.

"He could take his rifle, sit in a chair, cross his leg, turn it on automatic and shoot feathers out of a chicken's tail while the chicken keep walking," Joseph laughed.

Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach also stopped by for a surprise visit.

"You are part of a very special generation of Americans that really sacrificed and did a lot for our country," said Roach.

He also presented a birthday plaque to Frank, stating he also may be the oldest World War II veteran, "at least in this area, if not in the country."

Frank joked he normally just gets cake for his birthday, so Wednesday's visit was special, "this year, actually is something quite new to me."

But family members said his service was not just to this country, it was also to them.

"We grew up on the poor side but he always looked out for family. He sacrificed himself to make sure his sisters and all children and brothers didn't go hungry," explained Joseph.

And because of that, Joseph said his uncle is an inspiration, "not only to the entire family, to the community he's in right now. And I've truthfully said after this celebration's over this year, he'll be an inspiration to people across this country and throughout the world."

Another birthday celebration is planned for Shreveport and is open to the public.

Shreveport Worship Celebration:

Dec. 8 at 8 a.m.

Fairfield United Methodist Church

4105 Linwood Avenue,

Shreveport, LA 71108

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly