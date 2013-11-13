LC man booked on home invasion, attempted murder charges - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LC man booked on home invasion, attempted murder charges

Larry W. Loya (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Larry W. Loya (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles man is accused of home invasion and attempted second-degree murder.

According to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, 54-year-old Larry W. Loya was booked on charges of home invasion, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property over $500. Bond was set by Judge Michael Canaday at $775,000.

Authorities said at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Monday, deputies were patrolling the Enterprise Blvd. and Broad Street areas when they spotted a female running down the street, screaming for help. 

Authorities said the woman told deputies that Loya, an acquaintance, forced his way into her home, armed with a knife.

"Once inside, Loya pushed the victim to the ground, struck her several times in the face and attempted to stab her several times as she attempted to flee. The victim was able to escape out of a door of her home and flag down deputies for help," the release states.

Loya was apprehended at the victim's home.

Authorities said Loya has a violent criminal history which includes a 1987 conviction of forcible rape in Calcasieu and a September 2011 arrest for aggravated second-degree battery.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

