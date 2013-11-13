CITGO presents teacher with $1K grant to help with classroom

A local company is doing its part to help children in the classroom.

Representatives from the CITGO Refinery on Wednesday presented $1,000 worth of classroom supplies to a teacher at Pearl Watson Elementary in Lake Charles.

Lisa Moore was one of 108 educators from across the CITGO marketing area to receive the grants.

"It was very exciting when I saw the email that I won. I never expected that I would win. Some of the resources that we use, are kind of limited. We needed more of like, manipulatives, we needed headphones, ipads of the laptops, I ordered them some little name tags, with their names on it. We have some folders, a lot of games for them to like when we go into our centers. That's real big because they can actually teach each other. But I didn't realize that a thousand dollars could add up to all this stuff," Moore said.

CITGO's grant program creates customized school supply lists to address the specific needs of their students and classrooms.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.