Westlake man on state’s child support ‘Most Wanted’ list

Ricky Dale Richard (Source: Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services)

A Westlake man is among the 18 "Most Wanted" people across the state who owe child support.

According to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, 56-year-old Ricky Dale Richard, whose last known address was in Westlake, owes $78,724 in back child support.

In total, the individuals on the list owe $866,000, state officials say. A "Most Wanted" poster will be distributed to government offices around the state. You can view the poster HERE.

"The parents included on the Most Wanted list are non-custodial parents who repeatedly evade our efforts to collect the child support owed to their children," said DCFS Secretary Suzy Sonnier. "In previous years, this poster's publication has elicited tips about the current locations of many of Louisiana's delinquent payors and has in turn made them pay up."

Any member of the public who has information on the whereabouts of any person on the list is asked to notify authorities or call 1-888-LAHELP-U (1-888-524-3578) and choose Child Support (option 1), and then option 5.

The other individuals who made the 2013 list are:

$128,220.55 - Richard C. Miller, 53 years old, last known living in Lake Ozark, MO;

$75,277.95 - Jerald Roy Douglas, 45 years old, last known living in Marrero;

$70,435.88 - Dwayne Ballard, 42 years old, last known living in Luling;

$64,559.50 - James Alton Liverett III, 50 years old, last known living in Holden;

$59,223.86 - Calvin G. Blue, Sr., 56 years old, last know living in Folsom;

$49,606.68 - Richard Williams Prine, 57 years old, last known living in Denham Springs;

$45,015.76 - Brian Keith Thomas, 50 years old, last known living in Baton Rouge;

$41,397.31 - Patrick Neil Ronney, 45 years old, last known living in Gretna;

$40,649.00 - Hernes Lizardo Aparicio, 39 years old, last known living in Duluth, GA;

$36,503.59 - Elroy Timothy Hoover, 40 years old, last known living in Covington;

$33,746.77 - Louis Kipling Summers, 38 years old, last known living in Ridgeland, MA;

$25,986.02 - Alexander Dezara, 38 years old, last known living in New Orleans;

$24,893.86 - Gerald Phillip Piper, 43 years old, last known living in Alexandria;

$24,419.34 - William Bryan Smith III, 38 years old, last known living in Gulfport, MS;

$23,277.90 - Ryan Christopher Phelps, 33 years old, last known living in Valdosta, GA;

$22,615.43 - Jyles William Spencer, 37 years old, last known living in Hammond; and

$21,434.00 - Donald Melvin Myatt, 47 years old, last known living in Bogalusa.

