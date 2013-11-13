Beauregard police jurors adopt beaver bounty program

There is a bounty on beavers in Beauregard Parish.

They can be pests, building dams that block drainage and cause flooding.

That's why on Tuesday, the Beauregard Parish Police Jury agreed to adopt a bounty program to help ease the beaver population in the parish.

The panel has discussed the action for months.



Bounty seekers will have to be properly licensed and must be registered through the Police Jury.

