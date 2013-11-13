What is your cellphone telling criminals?

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

The trial of Jaime Day is winding down. She's accused of severely abusing and starving her 9-year-old stepson back in March 2010. Day took the stand yesterday and was cross examined this morning – shortly after, the defense rested. KPLC's Gerron Jordan is in court for the proceedings and will have our update at noon.

Also today, your cell phone may have replaced your camera when it comes to family photos and snapshots. But it can also be a way for criminals to monitor where you're going and what you're doing. Look for that story at noon.

Plus, when domestic violence victims are taken into shelters, pets get left behind. We'll show you one shelter experimenting with a program to find a safe place for pets, too.

In weather, Ben tells me temperatures will only reach the middle 50s this afternoon. Wind child factors will stay in the 40s – so keep a coat at hand today. Areas north of I-10 will again drop to near freezing tonight, but things are expected to change for tomorrow. Ben will have all the details during his live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.