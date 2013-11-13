Health department begins flu vaccine campaign

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The state health department has kicked off its annual flu vaccine campaign, urging people to get prepared for flu season.

The Department of Health and Hospitals held "Fight the Flu" events Wednesday at health centers around the state, a state police office in Lafayette and the Alexandria Museum of Art to tout the campaign, with local leaders and medical officials getting vaccines at each location.

In Baton Rouge, DHH Secretary Kathy Kliebert and Lt. Gov. Jay Dardenne received flu shots at the local health unit, hoping to inspire others to do the same.

DHH says Louisiana typically sees increased flu activity start around January. The department says while everyone should get a vaccine, it is critical for high-risk groups like young children, the elderly, health care workers and pregnant women.

