La. seeking to lease site of failed syrup mill

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The state Department of Agriculture and Forestry is seeking to lease the site of a sugar cane syrup mill near Lacassine that operated for only about three months before the $72 million, state-backed project floundered.

The syrup mill in Jefferson Davis Parish was touted by former state Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Bob Odom as a boon for Southwest Louisiana cane farmers.

Department of Agriculture and Forestry spokeswoman Veronica Mosgrove tells The Advocate that a Peruvian company has since agreed to buy the mill for $7 million and will dismantle the facility and ship it to Peru.

The state now hopes to squeeze some revenue out of the 22-acre site where the mill sits.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

