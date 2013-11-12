CPSB looks at slow down of Common Core implementation

The controversial Common Core curriculum again took center stage at Tuesday's Calcasieu Parish School Board meeting.

This time, the board and Superintendent Wayne Savoy are putting their foot down.

Savoy said he wanted the board's support to take a look at what they can do to slow down the implementation of Common Core.

They don't want to opt out, but they do want to see what options are available.

Board member R.L. Webb said, "And I'm telling you, I'm hearing some teachers say I only got five years, I'm out of here."

Savoy said it's not an issue of higher standards.

"And I think it's not only an issue in Calcasieu Parish, it's also across all the districts in the state. Teachers aren't opposed to higher standards - that's what we hold our students to when you go into the classroom," said Savoy.

Board members shared examples about how parts of Common Core are negatively affecting schools, including Terry Holden from the Louisiana Association of Educators, who said Common Core has the potential to help students.

However, "our problems begin when we begin to look at the lack of educator input, the way the program has been rushed into implementation, and several of the things that have taken place involving the material that is involved with it, being too mature or just completely inappropriate," said Holden.

But instead of just voicing concerns Tuesday, the board voted to slow down the implementation of Common Core.

Board member Bryan LaRocque said, "We're not opting out, we're working on it, we're just not there yet."

"The board is allowing me to pursue the kinds of answers I need to get to proceed forward with the recommendation," explained Savoy.

In the meantime, Savoy has sent out surveys to teachers to get their feedback.

"There are two open ended questions on that: one dealing with the Common Core itself, the other dealing with the PARCC assessment," he said.



Savoy said so far, about 100 teachers have turned in their surveys but they have until Friday to get them in.

"Then I'll start seeing what we can and can't do," said Savoy.

The board on Tuesday also approved the creation of Maplewood Elementary School. Currently, Maplewood Middle School contains Pre-K through 8th grade.

Both will be located at Maplewood's current site, so no changes in infrastructure. But a principal and assistant principal will be appointed to the elementary school at a cost of $12,500.

Savoy hopes to implement the changes in January.

