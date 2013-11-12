Bidding closes for Allen Parish Jail project

Bidding closed Tuesday for the new Allen Parish Jail project.

Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said the parish budgeted $8.5 million for the new jail but all bids are higher than that.

"And that's some of the details we're going to work out with the Police Jury to decide if we are going to rebid it with changes to the design or to appropriate extra funds to make that work and that's a decision we're going to make collectively," Hebert said.

Hebert said they will announce the direction they are going on Friday.

