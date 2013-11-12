Vernon inmate who escaped from work detail apprehended

The Vernon Parish inmate who fled from a work detail in the Evans community on Tuesday has been apprehended, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office.

Jody Balach, 31, of Anacoco, was located and arrested around 6 p.m. Tuesday, said Sheriff Sam Craft. Balach escaped around 2 p.m.

Craft said Balach was located with the assistance of deputies, detectives and a K-9 chase team.

"The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office was contacted by a citizen and was advised that Balach had knocked on the door of their residence and they did, in fact, speak with Balach. The resident did immediately telephone the Sheriff's Office and indicate that Balach had walked into a wooded area just north of the residence," Craft said.

Craft said Balach was located off Hwy. 111 South, just north of Evans. He was booked on one count of simple escape.

"At this time, it is believed that Balach did not commit any other crimes during his escape," Craft said.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.