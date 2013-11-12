La. mariners, kidnapped in Nigeria, released

Two men from a Louisiana ship held captive by pirates off the African coast have been released.

Their release was negotiated over the weekend.

The two men are now on their way home.

The captain and an engineer were taken by force last month from an offshore oil supply ship, the "C-Retreiver."

The U.S. State Department confirmed their release on Tuesday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.