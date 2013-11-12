Group working on plan to grow SWLA arts scene - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Group working on plan to grow SWLA arts scene

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Arts Council of SWLA, with the help of a coach provided by the Lieutenant Governor's office, plan to help grow the arts scene in the five-parish region that makes up Southwest Louisiana. 

After nearly six months of research and planning, the creative place-making team has come up with three goals they want to keep in mind when moving forward with their goal of having people stop, play and stay in Southwest Louisiana.

Goal One: Eliminate the nothing to-do culture. A recent example, the creation and success of the downtown Art Walk.

Goal Two: Nurture artistic partnerships. Some recent examples include the displaying of art in the newly opened SEED center and the ongoing partnerships with theatre and the ballet.

Goal Three: Making travel through, in and around Southwest Louisiana beautiful. A recent example, Serenity Park in DeRidder.

Now, group members are presenting their plans to the public and seeking public support on engaging the arts scene in Southwest Louisiana. 

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

