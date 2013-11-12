Family pet brings home gruesome discovery - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Family pet brings home gruesome discovery

(Source: CNN/KOMO) (Source: CNN/KOMO)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

The devastation in the Philippines continues to worsen. Rainfall is hampering relief efforts after last week's powerful typhoon. We'll update the situation there, and tell you of at least one local effort to lend a helping hand to the survivors.

Also today, a faithful companion brings home a gruesome discovery. See how a 93-year-old man's dog may have uncovered a murder mystery.

Plus, Florida officials catch up with a modern day Bonnie and Clyde. Details on a heist that put a husband and wife bank robbery team behind bars.

In weather, Ben tells me we'll warm to the upper 60s, but those winds are picking up as well.  Arctic air will come thru behind a strong Canadian cold front and blustery north winds. Our overnight lows will be cold! How cold will it get in your area? And will this cold snap last? Be sure to tune in to Ben's live, local forecast at noon for the answers. You can also always access up-to-the-minute weather conditions HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

