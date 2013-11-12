McNeese Rodeo finishes first in competition

The following is a news release from McNeese State University:

Both McNeese State University men's and women's teams finished first at the McNeese rodeo Nov. 1-2.

Kyla Foster, Bell City, won the Women's All-around Championship, while Billy Morian, Jasper, Texas, won the Men's All-around championship.

In steer wrestling, Benjamin Cox, Hot Springs, Ark., tied for second place, Morian finished in fifth place, Josh Denison, Iowa, finished in sixth place and Orrin Fontenot finished in 10th place.

In the bull riding competition, Jack Frey, Crawfordsville, Ind., finished in second place, while Morian finished fourth in team roping.

In the bareback riding competition, Jack Kitaif, Tylertown, Miss., finished in a tie for fourth place, Chad Rutherford, Ithaca, Texas, finished sixth and Garrett Mouton, Lafayette, finished in 10th place.

Morian took fourth place in tie down roping, while Bobby Abernathy, Athens, Ala., tied for seventh place.

Michael Houston, Belton, Texas, finished in fifth place in saddle bronc riding.

In breakaway roping, Paige Plush of Merryville finished in first place, while Chelsea Carroll, Opelousas, finished second, Foster finished tied for fifth place and McKenzie Cooper, DeQuincy, tied for seventh place.

In goat tying, Kirsten Smith, St. Francisville, finished second, Morgan Wallace, Piedmont, Okla., finished third, Foster tied for seventh and Plush tied for ninth.

Cheyanna Patrick, Brooksville, Fla., finished in a tie for third place in barrel racing.