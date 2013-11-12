Louisiana Traveler - Dr. White's Hot Sauce - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Louisiana Traveler - Dr. White's Hot Sauce

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Hot Sauce is a staple that is on the tables of many residents not only in Southwest Louisiana but around the world. Lake Charles cardiologist King White has been making the hot stuff for two decades. He grows about six varieties in his backyard garden.

"Cayenne is a mild pepper," points out White. "Then there's Tabasco, jalapeno is mild. I have Habanero, which is a lot hotter. Then the ghost pepper, which is very hot. Then there's one that's hotter than that. That's the Scorpion pepper."

The Scorpion is the hottest pepper in the world, rated at a million Scoville units. By comparison, a cayenne pepper is about 20,000 Scoville units.

White says he has always loved pepper sauce.

"When I was young, I had an ancestor who made hot sauce. He would give me a bottle of hot sauce every Christmas. I would make it last the whole year. It was the best sauce I ever tasted.  I got his recipe. About 20 years ago, I started making hot sauce." 

He's modified that recipe and now makes about six different varieties of hot sauce for his patients, family and friends. And as a heart specialist, I had to ask if there was any health benefits to hot sauce? 

"Hot sauce is rich in vitamin A and vitamin C. It's got some anti-oxidants. But there's been no studies to prove it prevents heart attacks, but it is good for you."

It'll definitely keep your metabolism up.

White doesn't sell his hot sauce, but only gives it to patients, friends and family members.  However, for a limited time, it is available at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital's gift shop. All proceeds will go to the hospital's auxiliary and it's projects.

 

