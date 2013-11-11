Avenue of Flags attracts visitors with over 900 flags - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Avenue of Flags attracts visitors with over 900 flags

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

First there were 50, now there are more than ever.

"We're actually up to flying about 904 casket flags," said board member for the Avenue of Flags, Misti Waters. "It's the largest casket flag display in the United States."

Commemorating Veterans Day at the Orange Grove and Graceland Cemetery, the Avenue of Flags showed off their annual display of casket flags to honor those who have served in the military and those currently serving.

Each flag represents an individual veteran that was presented to the family at their funeral. The flags were either donated or on loan and were put up by volunteers such as local Boy Scouts. Visitors came from all over and some even caught the event for the first time. Ella Guillory, who visited the event from Orange, Texas, said she doesn't regret making a trip to see the flags.

"My son told me this morning that they were doing this," said Guillory. "So, I just thought I'd come and see. My husband was a veteran and it was sort of emotional." 

Guillory toured the cemetery alongside her granddaughter. Her husband, who was a veteran, passed away in December of last year. Children along with parents and grandparents captured the history behind the flags, all 904 of them. 

Each flag is 5 x 9 ½ feet tall, but it's the story behind them that makes them so special. 

Waters said her favorite part was watching young boys and girls get to experience something she believes is precious to many people in the community.

Guillory said her first visit was unbelievable.

"I kind of went into tears because I thought of him," said Guillory. "Happy Veterans Day to the caregivers and family and friends in this beautiful city." 

The Southeast Tourism Society was recently honored the Avenue of Flags as a 2013 Top 20 Event for the month of November.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

