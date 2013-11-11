Police: Abducted mother found, suspect dead

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - Lafayette authorities will present the case of a kidnap suspect's death to the local district attorney for a decision on whether the case should go to a grand jury.

Twenty-nine-year-old Scott Thomas of Leonville was shot Friday at a vacant house where kidnap victim Bethany Arceneaux, also 29, was rescued. Arceneaux, the mother of Thomas' child, had been stabbed multiple times.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's spokesman Kip Judice said it appears the shooter - whom authorities are not identifying - acted to save Arceneaux's life.

However, Judice said Monday, because a death is involved, the autopsy and other evidence must go to the district attorney for a decision on whether any other action - such as a grand jury hearing - is necessary.

Arceneaux was abducted from a daycare center Wednesday evening.

