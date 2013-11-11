Vinton holds Veterans Day salute

Vinton held its Veterans Day salute on Monday morning at the Vinton City Hall.

The program was sponsored by the VFW Post 9854 and the American Legion Post 208. It drew crowds of patriotic citizens.

Post Commander Debbie McElhannon explained why it's so important to remember those who have fought for freedom.

"It's very important that we honor our veterans, because as the saying goes, 'freedom is not free.' If it's not for our veterans we wouldn't have the freedoms that we have to today. We wouldn't have the right to go to the church of our choice. Here, we can go to the store if we need a quart of milk or we decide we're thirsty, we can go to the store … we can buy what we want just right around the corner. There, they can't do that. They don't have the freedoms that we have here. So, it's very important to honor the veterans, to tell them thank you for what they've done, because they're willing to put their life on the line for what we believe in here in the united states," she said.

