ICCS remembers veterans with special program

Some area students took time on Monday to honor veterans with a special Veterans Day observance.

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral School in Lake Charles hosted an event featuring special speakers, including the father of a student, Captain William Rose, who served in Afghanistan.

Rose also honored one student with a special achievement award and gave him his own parachutist badge.

The event was hosted by the school's BETA program to honor men and women who have served in the military.

