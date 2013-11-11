Newspaper: Bonuses paid to state workers

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Hundreds of state rank-and-file employees got extra pay last fiscal year even though the general government workforce went through another year of no pay increases.

The Advocate reports the extra money came from state Civil Service programs that allow state agencies to develop policies to pay more for retaining employees, for employees assuming additional job duties as well as for attaining advanced degrees and training related to their jobs.

In all, 1,400 classified employees received about $1.7 million through the flexible pay options.

A little more than half of the employees work for two agencies, the state Department of Transportation and Development and the state Department of Insurance, and those two agencies account for about a fourth of the spending for pay adjustments .

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.