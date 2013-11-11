Family speaks out after one of them shoots and kills alleged kidnapper

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

It is Veterans Day and we will bring you the sights and sounds of events around our area – including the growing Avenue of Flags in Lake Charles.

A former member of the Alabama National Guard is spending his Veterans Day gaming for a cause. We'll see how he found a way to combine his love of country and gaming into a unique non-profit organization.

Also today, a follow-up to Friday's dramatic shootout that ended a kidnapping case in Lafayette Parish. Deputies say a family member shot and killed the kidnapper after they say the man began stabbing the victim. At noon we'll hear from one of the family members about the ordeal.

Plus, you may want to check out the story of a 6-year-old boy fighting leukemia. Find out how he will receive a life-saving bone marrow donation from his 3-year-old sister HERE.

In weather, Ben tells me our forecast today will be an exact copy of what we saw on Sunday – mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. However, we are in for some much cooler temperatures later in the week. How cold will it get? And what about rain chances? Be sure to check out Ben's live, local forecast at noon for the answers.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and on this Veterans Day we thank all veterans for their service!

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.