CPSB proposes property tax to update South Lake Charles schools - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSB proposes property tax to update South Lake Charles schools

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

From the traffic problems on Nelson Road to updated technology and security, the Calcasieu School Board is asking South Lake Charles voters for support.

It's a problem, but is it a problem people want to pay for?

"Parents get in line and it holds up one line of traffic on Nelson Road," said Calcasieu Parish School Board Vice President, Annette Ballard.

If anyone has driven near Prien Lake Elementary during dismissal time, it's easy to notice the backup.

"When school lets out in this part of town, the traffic becomes quite an issue," said Ballard. "But we do have some plans that will alleviate the situation for all of our citizens."

Calcasieu Parish School Board is proposing a District 34, 5 mill property tax.

School board officials said large enrollment numbers cause the traffic issues at not just Prien Lake, but other schools as well.    

But the proposed tax goes beyond just traffic concerns.

"We have to update so many things," said Ballard. "Sometimes, a roof needs some help and so it's all part of just normal upkeep and it's very needed."

Like at St. John Elementary, where school officials said technology updates are needed with it, always changing.

Officials said it will also help teachers better research and implement Common Core, as well as give students access to the new PARC test next year.

"It would make certain that our students are prepared," said St. John Principal, Sabrah Kingham. "Technology-wise they could use it and it makes them very competitive for later on."

Lastly, school board officials said the proposed tax would enhance security at schools.

"We have measures in place," said Ballard. "The principals and teachers all know what to do, but there are things we can do as a physical plan that will make things much safer."

It's now up to the voters on Nov. 16.

Click here for full details on how much the proposed tax could cost and the exact upgrades for each school.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly