Volunteers needed for Avenue of Flags

The Avenue of Flags at Orange Grove Graceland Cemetery is one of the largest flag displays in the region.

To make the annual display happen, volunteers are needed to show up Monday at 6 a.m. to put the flags up and again at 4 p.m. to help take the flags down.

Organizers say the display now includes 904 casket flags, 13 13-star flags, 8 history flags and six military flags.

The Southeast Tourism Society recently honored the Avenue of Flags as a 2013 Top 20 event for the month of November.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.