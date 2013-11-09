Lake Charles remembers First Lt. Douglas Fournet with memorial

Southwest Louisiana honored veterans, including a Lake Charles native who gave his life in Vietnam.

Bill Fournet never met his father.

"This is the closest I've come to looking him in the eye," said Fournet.

But through stories, Fournet said he knows his dad.

"He was always there in the moment," said Bill Fournet. "He lived in the moment and I think nobody would ever challenge that."

And now, the Lake Area community saw a glimpse of the life and legacy of Lieutenant Douglas B. Fournet.

Douglas Fournet is called a local war hero, growing up in Lake Charles.

Douglas sacrificed his life by using his body as a shield in front of a mine, to save other men in his platoon during Vietnam.

Crowds gathered at Veterans Memorial Park, as a statue of Douglas Fournet was unveiled.

And people stood up to tell stories and preserve the war hero's legacy for decades to come.

"For me, it's just an honor to be here," said Bill Fournet. "It's a great tribute and it's really about the Veterans here."

While the dedication ceremony was for Fournet, Lake Charles officials said they want to recognize and honor all veterans and individuals who have given everything to this country.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

