Lake Charles remembers First Lt. Douglas Fournet with memorial - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles remembers First Lt. Douglas Fournet with memorial

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Southwest Louisiana honored veterans, including a Lake Charles native who gave his life in Vietnam.

Bill Fournet never met his father.

"This is the closest I've come to looking him in the eye," said Fournet.

But through stories, Fournet said he knows his dad.

"He was always there in the moment," said Bill Fournet. "He lived in the moment and I think nobody would ever challenge that."

And now, the Lake Area community saw a glimpse of the life and legacy of Lieutenant Douglas B. Fournet.

Douglas Fournet is called a local war hero, growing up in Lake Charles.

Douglas sacrificed his life by using his body as a shield in front of a mine, to save other men in his platoon during Vietnam.

Crowds gathered at Veterans Memorial Park, as a statue of Douglas Fournet was unveiled.

And people stood up to tell stories and preserve the war hero's legacy for decades to come.

"For me, it's just an honor to be here," said Bill Fournet. "It's a great tribute and it's really about the Veterans here."

While the dedication ceremony was for Fournet, Lake Charles officials said they want to recognize and honor all veterans and individuals who have given everything to this country.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly