Sulphur honors veterans with parade

From motorcycles to a giant alligator float, there was plenty to see at Sulphur's 2nd annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday.

The parade was hosted by the City of Sulphur and Sulphur's Armed Forces Committee. This year's parade honored World War II veterans. The vets rode in classic antique cars along with friends and family.

General Major Erbon Wise, a Sulphur native, was head of the parade and said there's nothing like being honored at home.

"It's an honor to be asked," said Wise. "It's a pleasure to be able to put the uniform back on and be out here with everybody else."

The parade kicked off at 10 a.m. Saturday near Cypress Street. It featured various patriotic-themed floats from local businesses and organizations. Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan said this year's turnout was bigger than last year's and honoring local veterans is the main priority.

"We love honoring our vets," said Duncan. "It's great to honor these great men and women that were in the parade because they're not going to be with us much longer so it was great to honor them."

The parade ended at the Sulphur Parks and Recreation Aquatics Center where guests were able to enjoy free lunch following a ceremony to honor all the veterans.

The Veterans Day Celebration ceremony featured a choir presentation and the Fort Polk Color Guard, but it was the men and women sitting front row that reminded us what the event was all about.

All veterans in attendance were given a chance to introduce themselves and tell event-goers where and how long they served.

A local World War II vet said the ceremony "made him cry a lot."

