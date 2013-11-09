Jindal out of state more than 2 months this year

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - When Gov. Bobby Jindal was named leader of the Republican Governors Association, he said it wouldn't take his focus away from running his home state.

But an Associated Press tally shows that it's definitely taken him away from home.

During his term as RGA chairman, Jindal has regularly left Louisiana for campaigns, fundraisers and speeches.

The AP tally shows that Jindal has traveled out of state at least 69 days this year, about 1 of every 5 days. Much of that was to meet with RGA donors, fundraise for the organization and strategize for Republican gubernatorial races.

Jindal says the chairmanship gives him the chance to help other governors and spread good news about Louisiana but doesn't keep him from attending to state business.

