Big chill possible next week - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Big chill possible next week

Temperature Anomaly Map. (Source: NOAA) Temperature Anomaly Map. (Source: NOAA)
Morning temperatures Wednesday/Thursday. (Source: NOAA) Morning temperatures Wednesday/Thursday. (Source: NOAA)
Individual model plots. (Source: NOAA) Individual model plots. (Source: NOAA)
Arctic high pressure system. (Source: NOAA) Arctic high pressure system. (Source: NOAA)

Next week promises a perfect forecast for winter weather lovers.

It has been a while since SWLA residents experienced morning temps in the 30s, and frost and freezing temperatures are very rare for this area at this time of the year.

However, the weather pattern we have coming into play next week is very similar to what we refer to along the Gulf Coast as a "Blue Norther."

A Blue Norther is a fast-moving surge of cold air that quickly moves south into the region. This airmass has the potential to drop temps as much as 20-30 degrees in a very short period of time.

The first model image included in this article shows the temperature anomaly numbers. This map shows that temps should be well below normal by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The second image shows the actual numbers being forecasted by the model. Notice the 30s widespread. That means some of our cooler, rural areas, will likely see low 30s.

The third image is the Individual model plot (models show in graph form) showing the cool down Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Here's a look at what is responsible for the big cool-down. The GFS model shows the Arctic high pressure building in by Wednesday. This will be bringing the coldest air full force to the region by late week.

Get ready to enjoy several more days of gumbo weather next week! If current trends hold, we may actually have to turn on the heaters during the morning hours.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly