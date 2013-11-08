Big chill possible next week

Next week promises a perfect forecast for winter weather lovers.



It has been a while since SWLA residents experienced morning temps in the 30s, and frost and freezing temperatures are very rare for this area at this time of the year.

However, the weather pattern we have coming into play next week is very similar to what we refer to along the Gulf Coast as a "Blue Norther."

A Blue Norther is a fast-moving surge of cold air that quickly moves south into the region. This airmass has the potential to drop temps as much as 20-30 degrees in a very short period of time.

The first model image included in this article shows the temperature anomaly numbers. This map shows that temps should be well below normal by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The second image shows the actual numbers being forecasted by the model. Notice the 30s widespread. That means some of our cooler, rural areas, will likely see low 30s.

The third image is the Individual model plot (models show in graph form) showing the cool down Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Here's a look at what is responsible for the big cool-down. The GFS model shows the Arctic high pressure building in by Wednesday. This will be bringing the coldest air full force to the region by late week.

Get ready to enjoy several more days of gumbo weather next week! If current trends hold, we may actually have to turn on the heaters during the morning hours.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.