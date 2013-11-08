Lake Charles man accused of rape

A Lake Charles man is accused in the rape of a woman.

According to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Nicolas Rodriguez is charged with forcible rape.

The arrest, Thursday, came after a complaint was filed with authorities on Oct. 25.

Judge David Ritchie set bond in the case at $500,000.

Rodriguez was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.



